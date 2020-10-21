Sandalwood Drugs Case: 'Bigg Boss' Kannada Fame Adam Pasha Arrested By NCB

On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Bengaluru zone, arrested Adam Pasha, who was a contestant in the sixth season of the reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada. Adam Pasha is arrested under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 from the City, stated a The New Indian Express report. More so, Adam also confirmed to the investigating officer that she has been taking MDMA for more than two years, said Amit Ghawate, NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Director to the daily.

Adam Pasha arrested

Pasha has been remanded in NCB custody till November 3 after she was produced before the special NDPS court in Bengaluru, added the report. Amit Ghawate mentioned that Pasha's name had come up in August this year, when Anikha D's questioning was going on, who was arrested by the NCB in Bengaluru, along with two other accused M Anoop and R Ravindran.

The NCB officer also told the daily that Anikha, during her interaction, had told NCB that Pasha was her customer and that she used to supply MDMA in crystal form to the former. After which, a detailed investigation that included Pasha’s call data records and financial transactions among other crucial evidence confirmed that Pasha was using drugs and was also Anikha’s customer, said the officer, as per the report.

As per a report by Filmibeat, Adam Pasha is the first Drag Queen from Bengaluru. She has also participated in various stage shows. Moreover, she was the first transgender to enter the Bigg Boss house. Adam participated in the show with 17 other contestants.

Ragini Dwivedi arrested

On September 4, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody, Joint CP Sandeep Patil said. The Central Crime Branch conducted searches at the actor's Bengaluru residence and confiscated the actor's gadgets including her mobile phone and laptop. On September 28, an NDPS special court denied bail to Ragini Dwivedi. She will continue to remain in judicial custody.

