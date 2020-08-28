Sushant Singh's Family Reacts To Shekhar Suman Slamming Rhea Chakraborty's Statements

Shekhar Suman, on Wednesday in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her statements in her first interview amid the probe over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor claimed that Rhea gave a ‘rehearsed’ and ‘manicured’ interview and he expressed displeasure over Rhea absolving herself of all guilt, but pinning the blame on SSR and his family. He also stated that her claim about Sushant coming in her dream asking her open up, was 'hilarious'.

'United For Justice' — An official Twitter page created by Sushant's family, dedicated to his fans and friends — reacted to Suman's interview to Republic TV and wrote, "When thugs, killers and drug dealers issue character certificates from a TRP-smacked TV channel, somebody has to say - ‘shut up’. Keep it up @shekharsuman7". Shekhar Suman in reply said, "Thank you" with folded hands emoji.

Sushant Singh case: Sandip Ssingh tracked down, runs away from Republic TV crew

When thugs, killers and drug dealers issue character certificates from a TRP-smacked TV channel, somebody has to say - ‘shut up’. Keep it up @shekharsuman7 https://t.co/5fLsqpeUh8 — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 28, 2020

Shekhar Suman slams Rhea Chakraborty over Sushant interview

In an interview with Republic TV, Shekhar Suman opened up on Rhea’s interview on a news channel, stating that as per the constitution, it was fair to give her a chance to present her side of the story amid numerous speculations and theories doing the rounds. However, he said, “When the interview reached midway, I found it was extremely manicured, and well-managed interview because it was recorded. I can tell you that as an actor that the questions were sent to her before and she rehearsed it, and she spoke with a lot of conviction. Maybe some of it was true too. However, when you stand with lies, the mask finally comes off and the lies started tumbling one after the other."

'Sushant Singh Rajput is not alive to refute, challenge or negate any claim': Adnan Sami

He added, "I would not want to point anyone out, the manner in which she portrayed Sushant and his family and absolved herself of everything was saddening."

"She started on a wrong foot. She said Sushant came in her dream, that 'you should give the interview and reveal the truth.' My question is you were so much love in love with him, and people have been raising so many questions on you, people have called you a suspect, even a convict. Why were you silent for so long and why did he take so much time to come in your dreams?" Shekhar Suman asked.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.