Sushant Singh's Father Admitted To Hospital; Smita Parikh & Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father was admitted to a hospital due to a heart issue, reports suggest. A picture went viral on social media where Sushant's sisters Mitu and Priyanka were seen with their father KK Singh at Asian Hospital Faridabad.

Sushant's close friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Let’s pray for his quick recovery ssrians ! Every second he is fighting for his sons justice ! Let’s pray he comes back home healthy ! Let’s pray the family gets thier answers and peace." [sic]

An official statement from Sushant's family on their father's health is awaited.

Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

Sushant's Father is in Hospital. Look at him he has lost a young son who would have been by his side if he was alive.



Proud of Sushant's strong sisters. More strength, love & blessings to them. Praying for speedy recovery of Uncle 🙏



#Justice4SSRDec19 #6YearsOfSSRAsSarfaraz pic.twitter.com/CJXgNa9oll — Shubhangi Rai 🇮🇳🇺🇸 || SSRian (@ShubhangiR5) December 19, 2020

Let's take a moment and pray for the wellbeing of Sushant's father_/\_ He is going through a lot!

Get Well Soon Sir#IndiaRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/DvzUGDZjnE — 🦋 || Tithii || 🦋 (@Tithii08) December 20, 2020

India Let's Roar for Sushant. Let's win & get Justice.



Sushant's Father is in Hospital. Pray for Sushant's father's speedy recovery🙏



Proud of Sushant's strong Father & Sisters. More strength, love and blessings to them#IndiaRoars4SSR pic.twitter.com/xYr3DVWvF7 — Shubhangi Rai 🇮🇳🇺🇸 || SSRian (@ShubhangiR5) December 19, 2020

Sushant's father in Asian Hospital Faridabad due to heart issue. Please pray for his early recovery. 🙏🙏🙏

yeh Dard Apne bete ko khone ka hai😥😥💔💔😢😢#IndiaRoars4SSR @nilotpalm3 @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/0ei3ADKPAP — Sanjit Kumar Singh (@SanjitK52461653) December 20, 2020

dadu in Asian Hospital Faridabad due to heart issue. Please pray for his early recovery. Get well soon dadu . Praying for him. Wish him a speedy recovery. Your Gulshan & we are always with you.

Jai Mahadev 🔱🌹#IndiaRoars4SSR @shwetasinghkirt @smitaparikh2 @SushantMH4747 pic.twitter.com/Az8wQXpWX7 — Anshu Singh (@AnshuSi97917438) December 20, 2020

Sushant's Death case

CBI is yet to conclude its investigation despite lapsing of almost four months. The family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get solace regarding the exact reason behind his death. The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

