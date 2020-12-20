Last Updated:

Sushant Singh's Father Admitted To Hospital; Smita Parikh & Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

A picture went viral on social media where Sushant's sisters Mitu and Priyanka were seen with their father KK Singh at Asian Hospital Faridabad.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father was admitted to a hospital due to a heart issue, reports suggest. A picture went viral on social media where Sushant's sisters Mitu and Priyanka were seen with their father KK Singh at Asian Hospital Faridabad.

Sushant's close friend Smita Parikh took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Let’s pray for his quick recovery ssrians ! Every second he is fighting for his sons justice ! Let’s pray he comes back home healthy ! Let’s pray the family gets thier answers and peace." [sic]

An official statement from Sushant's family on their father's health is awaited.

Fans Pray for Speedy Recovery

Sushant's Death case

CBI is yet to conclude its investigation despite lapsing of almost four months. The family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get solace regarding the exact reason behind his death. The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta wishes Ankita Lokhande on her birthday

Mukesh Chhabra calls 2020 a 'tough year'; says 'Lockdown happened, then Sushant happened'

 

 

