Mukesh Chhabra calls 2020 a 'tough year', says 'Lockdown happened, then Sushant happened'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra who made his debut as a director with the film Dil Bechara recently revealed that he has no plans of directing a second film. The film featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi saw a digital release while winning appreciation from Sushant’s fans and followers. During his conversation with Hindustan Times, Mukesh said that he is currently enjoying the process of casting for all his projects at hand, and his direction is not on his mind.

Mukesh Chhabra looks back at the year 2020

The director was extremely affected by the sudden death of Sushant who was passed away in his Mumbai flat on June 14. Talking about the tragic incident and how he has been severely affected by his friend’s demise. Sharing his emotions on the same, Mukesh said that the year has been tough for all. First, the lockdown happened and then he lost his friend Sushant and then his first film as director was released. Further, he mentioned that after all this news, the popular series Delhi Crime bagged India’s first International Emmys. Even The Scam 1992 is getting wide critical acclaim and the way Pratik Gandhi has been appreciated is really rewarding. He added that the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic has taught him to survive with the minimum resources.

The casting director also expressed his pride in being a part of some of the iconic films that have been released this year like Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime and Hansal Mehta’s The Scam. Throwing light on the same, he said that both Hansal and Richie are the same in their choices of selecting faces for their film. According to Mukesh, both the filmmakers never ask for faces, names, or stars. It is always about the character and the milieu of the story for them and this is one thing that makes him keep going while working for them. Calling casting a tedious job that requires a lot of time and effort, Mukesh told the leading publications that casting as a process is much more than just finalizing actors. Auditions, and working with them makes him realize their personality at great lengths.

