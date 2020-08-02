Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani's Contradictory Remarks Before Leaving Interview

In an interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Siddharth Pithani who claims to have been staying with Sushant Singh Rajput for over a year made contradicting statements before leaving the interview abruptly when asked about the events on 14 June.

Here are a few big contradictions in the statements he made on Republic TV:

SAYS DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT MENTAL ILLNESS BUT WAS GIVING MEDICATION: At the beginning of the interview, Siddharth Pithani when asked about Sushant Singh’s mental health said, “I wish I know what he was going through. I really wanted to know what was that.” But later, when asked about the medication that Sushant was taking, Pithani said, “I used to give him the medication. I used to give two tablets.”

SAYS DID NOT KNOW ABOUT THE TABLETS BUT FITNESS TRAINER SAMEE & EX-BODYGUARD QUESTION MEDICATION: After admitting to giving medication, when asked about the type of tablets given, Siddharth Pithani said, “I have no idea, there was a prescription."

However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fitness trainer, Samee Ahmed in a sting operation questioned how the medication was prescribed even before proper counselling. Even Sushant Singh’s bodyguard, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed to Republic TV that the “medicines that Sushant sir was consuming were highly strong.”

READ | Sushant Case: SP Joins Bihar Police In Mumbai, Answers Queries On 'non-co-operation', Rhea

CONFUSION ON HOW THE MEDICATION WAS PROCURED & WHO PROCURED IT: Siddharth Pithani also appeared confused about who procured the medication for Sushant Singh Rajput. Initially, Siddharth Pithani who agreed with Samee Ahmed’s statement that Rhea bought the medication for Sushant Singh by saying “yeah”, later went on to instead say, “Rhea personally nahi lathi thi. How will she go to the medical shop? She never used to go to the medical shop."

READ | Bihar Police likely To Summon Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani To Join Probe: Sources

INCONSISTENT CLAIM ON ASSOCIATION WITH RHEA CHAKRABORTY: Siddharth Pithani, in his interview with Republic TV, claimed he had a personal conversation with Rhea Chakroborty before she left the house on 8 June. Pithani said, “She had spoken to me. She had told me to take care of him and I am just a phone call away, whenever you need me, just tell me, I will come back”. However, reports indicate he made contradictory claims about not knowing Rhea to another media organisation.

READ | Sushant's Flatmate Samuel Surfaces; Says 'Siddharth Pithani Closer To Rhea Than Me'

CONTRADICTORY CLAIMS ON SUSHANT SINGH’S FAMILY: Siddharth Pithani said, “Sushant's family members told me about a Rs 15 cr transaction made by Rhea and asked me to mention this in my statement. I told his family members that I will only tell what I know and believe. After this, I contacted the police." However, Sushant Singh’s family lawyer Vikas Singh negated this narrative on Republic TV and said, "Siddharth was trying to help the family and he was telling them how Rhea was harassing Sushant until a couple of days back.”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.