Sushant case: SP joins Bihar police in Mumbai, answers queries on 'non-co-operation', Rhea

The Patna Police Superintendent of Police, Vinay Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to lead the investigation by the Bihar Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The officer confirmed that they had not received important documents in the case, but clarified that it was not that the Mumbai Police was ‘not co-operating’ amid numerous leaders claiming so. He also stated that the investigation was going in the right direction and that all facts will be probed.

READ: Bihar Police Dispatches Top-cop IPS Vinay Tiwary To Monitor Sushant Probe In Mumbai

Top cop to lead Bihar’s police’s probe in SSR

Speaking to reporters on arrival at the Mumbai airport, SP Vinay Tiwari reacted to the claims of ‘non-co-operation’ by Mumbai Police and said, “There is nothing as such that they are not cooperating. A senior officer has to come to supervision. I have come to give direction to the team over here.”

#SushantSinghRajputDeathCase: Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari arrives in Mumbai. He will be leading the Bihar Police team which is probing the case. https://t.co/jPKhQ9p6Ii pic.twitter.com/S73EtGQARn — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

He added, “The investigation has its own facets. We agree that we are in the right direction. We are here to get all important documents, facts and evidence of the case.”

Our team is probing here since past 1 week. Next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We're here to get all important evidence & facts. We havem't received access to documents. We're trying our best: Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Centra) SP pic.twitter.com/gLqsQ2FgQV — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

READ: Bihar Police Wants To Re-create Death Scene At Sushant's Flat; Seeks Forensic Evidence

The cop admitted that they were yet to get access to the crucial details of the case, “We have not got access to important documents, that’s a fact in public. If this case is related to some other case, that too shall be probed for better clarity.”

“Mumbai police has its own ways and we have our own ways. Based on important facts, we shall proceed ahead with the investigation,” Tiwari shared.

On Rhea Chakraborty

When asked about Rhea Chakraborty, who is one of the accused in the First Information Report filed by Bihar Police, on charges such as abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy, the officer replied, “When we will require her (Rhea's) presence, we will call her. We are recording statements of important people and as and when we require, we shall call people.” “All facts will be probed. It's wrong to say that probe is not happening,” he continued.

On reports of the Disha Salian case details from the Malvani police in Mumbai's Malad being ‘inadvertently deleted’, the SP replied, “It’s better to not comment on rumours.”

He asserted, “We are heading in the right way. Senior officers are communicated.”

A four-member team of the Bihar Police had been investigating the case, and had recorded the statements of Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his sister Mitu, director Rumi Jaffrey and more. They are now planning to summon his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, apart from visiting the bank for financial details, trying to gain access to call records, forensic evidence and more.

Republic TV has led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Sushant for Rhea, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

READ: Nation Will See How It's Done: Bihar DGP Implores Mumbai Cops To Handover Sushant Evidence

READ: Nitish Govt Will Aid Sushant's Father In Seeking CBI Probe In Death Case: Bihar Minister

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.