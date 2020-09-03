In CBI's Sushant Probe, 'therapist' Susan Walker Reaches DRDO Guest House For Questioning

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Thursday summoned the late actor's alleged therapist Susan Walker, after which she reached the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai for questioning. Last month, speaking to a news portal, Susan Walker had claimed that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder, in a shocking breach of doctor-patient confidentiality. Regardless, various testimonies and evidence revealed by Republic Media Network have dismissed the 'depression' theory, as also expert opinions that have contested her diagnosis within months of him consulting her.

Susan Walker's 'Bipolar disorder claim'

Slamming Susan Walker on her statement claiming, Sushant's brother-in-law had said that the disclosures are not only 'unethical but also illegal'. Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's remarks came after Walker's statement to a news portal that Sushant suffered from Bipolar Disorder and actor Rhea Chakraborty 'gave him the courage to seek help'. She had at that time said that she is 'dismayed' by irresponsible coverage of the issue and felt it a 'duty' to open up.

However, in response to her statement, Kirti said that while there should not be a special stigma around mental health issues, it is also imperative to not disclosing mental health information as it is protected by the law of the land. Terming it illegal, he added that it is up to his father-in-law (Suhant's father KK Singh) to press charges in the matter. It is alleged that beyond a point, all matters related to the appointment of personnel were dealt with by Rhea.

'Not suicide but a murder': Vikas Singh

Earlier in the day, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father KK Singh said, "The family is definitely having grave doubt that this is not suicide but a murder."

The CBI on Thursday also summoned Cornerstone CEO Bunty Sajdeh in what can be seen as the first big step by the central agency to probe any potential link between the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Disha Salian's death. Currently, at the time of publishing, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's staff members Keshav and Neeraj, Bunty Sajdeh and Rhea's father Indrajit are being questioned by the CBI.

Meanwhile, the alleged drug peddler, Zaid Vilatra, has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) custody till September 9. His lawyer Tarak Sayyad filed an application before Esplanade Court stating that whatever statement Zaid gave to NCB is not true or voluntary. "According to them (NCB), it's written in the statement that he was supplying drugs to other people and they want to investigate who are they. His statements are not true and involuntary, they were taken by force," said.

