Subramanian Swamy Slams Sushant's Alleged Therapist's Disclosure; Concurs With His Family

After Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist Susan Walker speaking to a news portal claimed that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder, BJP MP and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that the disclosures by the therapist are a violation of the oath taken by those when they enter the medical profession. This comes against the backdrop of Sushant's brother-in-law writing a blog-post where he took apart Walker's claims over Sushant's diagnosis, and question marks remaining over how a seemingly healthy Sushant came to allegedly be heavily-medicated over just a few months while he was dating Rhea Chakraborty.

'Violation of the oath'

"It is a violation of the oath taken by those when they enter the medical profession," Dr Swamy tweeted responding to a query by a twitter user who asked the Rajya Sabha MP whether the disclosures are legal.

Earlier, Sushant's brother-in-law slammed the therapist saying that the disclosures are not only 'unethical but also illegal'. Walker, who claims to be Sushant's psychotherapist, (though not his only doctor, as another has also been spoken to by the Bihar Police) said that she is 'dismayed' by irresponsible coverage of the issue and felt it a 'duty' to open up.

Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that while there should not be a special stigma around mental health issues, it is also imperative to not disclosing mental health information as it is protected by the law of the land. Terming it illegal, he added that it is up to his father-in-law (Suhant's father KK Singh) to press charges on the matter. It is alleged that beyond a point, all matters related to the appointment of personnel were dealt with by Rhea, whether it be Sushant's house staff, his CA, or his doctors.

Validity of Susan Walker Moffat’s claims?

Kirti also questioned the validity of Susan Walker’s claims, and mentioned that he had been in touch with Sushant till 2019, and clearly knows that prior to October-November 2019 i.e before meeting Rhea, no one 'ever complained about his mental health'. Sushant's brother-in-law also said that it takes six years on average to diagnose the symptoms of mental health problems like Bipolar disorder; however, "Susan very conveniently diagnoses Sushant in less than two months & perhaps over a couple of appointments, with a life-changing diagnosis," he added.

"If we are to believe Susan, another thing which does become clear is that it was Rhea indeed who was seeking treatment for Sushant and not Sushant himself. Prior to October/November 2019 (and certainly prior to meeting Rhea), as far as I know, no one who has lived with Sushant has ever complained about his mental health, nor has Sushant himself."

On allegations against Rhea, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti suggested that it would be better to have a discussion on 'Narcissistic Personality Discorder and/or sociopathy/psychopathy' for her as 'Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea'. He clarified that he is not diagnosing any of these things but is suggesting so 'based on the information in the public domain.' He also added, "It will indeed be a shocking surprise to the entire nation if it is found in the court of law that she was a loving partner and not an opportunist who eliminated most of Sushant’s ties with his family and friends."

