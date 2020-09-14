Sushant's Brother-in-law Shares Cute Anecdote Of SSR Probing His Intentions For Sister

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been distressed with the untimely demise of the late actor and the legal battle that ensued. The family members often express their strong views but sometimes decide to instead focus on some positive memory of the PK star. SSR’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti recently showcased this, when he decided to ‘scrap’ his words about the ‘PR tactics’ and instead share a ‘sweet memory’ of Sushant.

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti opens up

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has been penning numerous blogs over the past few weeks, some of them venting out his anger at prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and team, and clarifying with the family’s take on them. And he was about to post another long blog on the ‘paid PR gimmicks’, but ‘decided to scrap it.’

He then decided to reminisce some memories of SSR instead of talking about the case. Kirti shared a screenshot of how he and Sushant’s sister Shweta would catch up with the Chhichhore star on FaceTime.

He added that he will continue to share ‘sweet memories’ with the ‘extended family’, referring to fans, so that the family slowly heals as they fight for justice, and conveyed his gratitude to the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice.

Kirti termed Sushant's death as ‘surreal’, and shared how they were still ‘partly in trauma’, even feeling a ‘wave of guilt’ for smiling and laughing about any incident related to their children. He wrote that they question themselves if they had the ‘permission to smile’ after losing their brother. He felt going back to ‘status quo’ was not possible, but hoped time helps them in healing.

Sharing a sweet anecdote, he wrote that he and SSR’s sister Shweta had started dating in college and initially being the ‘typical protective brother’, Sushant had ‘questioned his intentions’. The couple then assured him that they were serious about the relationship, and the late star was convinced only after he came from the USA to marry Shweta in 2007.

Read the blog here:

Occasionally,I will share some sweet memory of Sushant with the “Extended Family”so that we slowly heal while the fight for justice is on. Needless to say, we are so thankful for the support we have received from the #Warriors4SSR in the pursuit of justice.https://t.co/kzTaG10r4O — vishal kirti (@vikirti) September 14, 2020

Kirti had earlier shared a video from their wedding, where Sushant is seen as an enthusiastic teenager.

I don’t know a lot of details myself and I am hoping that the CBI Enquiry will fully enlighten us eventually. https://t.co/gajkWmadIz #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForSushant #CBIInMumbai #GayatriMantra4SSR #GlobalPrayersForSSR — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Shweta has been leading the family’s movement seeking justice on social media. She is seen sharing numerous posts,expressing her delight as well as anger, and even has been participating in numerous movements like ‘Justice for SSR’, ‘CBI for SSR’ and the most recent, ‘Plants 4 SSR’, ‘Feed Food 4 SSR’, among others.



