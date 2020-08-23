Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law shares golden video from wedding as he clears facts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been facing a tough time since the actor’s death. Amid battling the grief of the loss of a loved one, they are also involved in the legal procedures to seek justice for the Chhichhore star. SSR’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti wrote that being asked for clarifications, questions and details related to the death made the phase harder for them.

Sushant’s brother-in-law clarifies

In a blog post titled ‘Please don’t ask me for clarifications’, Kirti, who lives in the USA with Sushants’s sister Shweta, wrote that people had been asking him for clarifications and details, like about the post-mortem report and more. He clarified that he too was not aware of numerous details about the death, like everyone else. He added that everyone is stressed and he did not want to add to that by asking the family members in India.

Vishal Kirti has been writing numerous blogs in the past few days, and he stated that the details he mentioned in them was from information mentioned in ‘FIR, public domain, and conversations with the family members.’

He revealed that he had not been in touch with Sushant after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life in 2019. He stated that he was friends with Sushant from 1997, and then they became family members when Kirti got married to his sister Shweta. He stated that they were always in touch till 2019.

Kirti also shared videos of his wedding in June 2007. He described SSR as a ‘21-year-old chap’ in the video, as he is seen wishing the bride and the groom, hugging them, dressed in traditional wear. Sushant’s father KK Singh and his other sister Priyanka can also be seen in the videos.

I don’t know a lot of details myself and I am hoping that the CBI Enquiry will fully enlighten us eventually. https://t.co/gajkWmadIz #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForSushant #CBIInMumbai #GayatriMantra4SSR #GlobalPrayersForSSR — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 23, 2020

Sushant’s sister Shweta has been at the forefront of the battle seeking justice for the star. Be it writing to the Prime Minister or urging netizens to participate in various movements and prayers, she has been the most vocal family member. She too had earlier shared pictures of Sushant from her wedding.

Her efforts played a role in the movement as the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. Meanwhile, the CBI has been probing the case at a breakneck speed. They have questioned Samuel Miranda, Sushant’s landlord, doctor and recreated the crime scene with Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and Neeraj.

