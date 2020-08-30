Sushant Singh's Brother-in-law Accuses- 'Mumbai Police Lied On SSR's Last Google Search'

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has been mired in controversies, theories and speculations galore. One of those that had been reported before was that the late actor searched for ‘painless death’ on Google moments before he passed away. The Kedarnath star’s brother-in-law now claimed that the Mumbai Police spread a ‘lie’ about it, and that SSR had actually searched about properties in Himachal, Kerala and Coorg his last moments.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law pens blog

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti, who is based in USA, wrote a hard-hitting blog rebutting the statements made by Rhea Chakraborty in her first interview a few days ago. Before highlighting the contradictions of the ‘accused’s comments, Kirti claimed that the Mumbai Police had performed a ‘cover-up’ by claiming that the late star searched for ‘painless death.’

“First, a big disclosure has been made by sources in CBI to an honest media house that moments before Sushant’s reported time of death, he was looking at properties in Himachal, Kerala and Coorg on his search engine. Mumbai Police mislead the entire country with a lie that he was searching for terms like “painless death” before the reported time of death, according to the channel. This has been such a massive cover-up by the Mumbai police that now is the right time to set the record straight,” Kirti wrote in his blog.

He continued, “I am a champion of mental health initiatives and have read scores of books on different aspects of mental health, including looking into DSM-5. But in this case, mental health is being used by the accused as a cover-up for a crime. Whether it’s a murder or an Abetment to Suicide case, why was the Mumbai police misleading the public? This is how I am recommending people to look at this case while the investigation is ongoing."

"If it was a suicide, it was induced by criminal forces (whether it’s unnecessary prescription drugs (or illegal drugs), blackmail or “real” death threats, we will find out soon) and if it’s a murder, then it’s self-explanatory," he wrote.

The FIR registered by the Patna Police, had the statement by Sushant’s father that Sushant wanted to buy properties in Coorg, and that Rhea stalled his decision.

Vishal Singh Kirti made numerous other strong points in his blog, right from the ‘accused’ talking about the depression narrative whenever Sushant would talk about Coorg, the reason why the sisters left Sushant when they were living with him at Waterstone resort, why his parents lived in separate cities, apart from questioning the statements of Rhea about Sushant consuming drugs, and questioning the events that might have taken place after Sushant’s sister Mitu left his house two days before his death.

Here’s the full blog

Meanwhile, the CBI has summoned Rhea again after two consecutive days of questioning. Sushant’s associates like Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj Singh, Samuel Miranda, Rajat Mewati, Keshav Bachner too were questioned on Saturday This is apart from the investigations being conducted by the ED and NCB.

