Sushant's Cousin Claims Witnesses Being Threatened; Mumbai Police Giving No Protection

Amid the mysteries surrounding Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his cousin Niraj Singh Babloo has claimed on Tuesday that witnesses are being threatened. While alleging that Mumbai Police cannot be trusted, Babloo, who is also a BJP legislator from Bihar, said that Mumbai Police should provide protection to the witnesses as they are being threatened. Babloo had earlier demanded an apology from Shiv Sena for their 'baseless' claims on the relationship of Sushant and his father KK Singh.

"Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection. It is better to give the case to CBI as Mumbai Police cannot be trusted, they are getting exposes day by day, Niraj Singh Babloo said on Tuesday.

This comes after Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant, who has been ‘missing’ from the last few days, has left Mumbai, Republic TV sources can confirm. After his family had given evasive answers about his whereabouts, it has also been revealed that he was not living with his family, but instead with his friends. Dipesh also seems to be the person spotted on the day of the late actor’s death, who was seen fidgeting at the location and running with a black bag in his hand.

Sushant’s family claims his diary had been tampered with

Earlier, the late actor’s cousin had claimed that Sushant's diary has been tampered by the Mumbai Police. He alleged that the diary that he handed to the police was not returned in the same condition and that some pages were torn off. He added that some of the details of the diary, however, have been retained in it like his plans to go to Hollywood, and to send children to NASA.

“Sushant used to write diaries since a long time. When the incident had occurred, we were in Mumbai and I myself had handed the diary to the police, then I realised that they had tampered with the diary and some pages were torn.”

Legal notice to Raut

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Babloo also sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his comments on the late actor’s father KK Singh and family. The Bihar Member of Legislative Assembly wrote that the statements were 'false and baseless.' He warned Raut to apologise for his statements.

In his notice, Babloo wrote that Raut had offended Sushant’s family, well-wishers and fans with his statements in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, calling them ‘irresponsible’ and with an intention to spread misinformation. "Your statement that Sushant’s equation with his father was not good because he married a second time is absolutely incorrect, baseless, and a figment of imagination," the notice read.

