'Was Considering Rhea Chakraborty For My Next Film But No More': Lom Harsh On Sushant Case

Writer-director Lom Harsh speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on Tuesday revealed that he was considering Rhea Chakraborty for his upcoming film but due to her alleged involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, he has decided not to approach her.

'Rhea knows so many things'

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty and her relationship with the late actor, he said, "Their relation of a boyfriend-girlfriend somewhere fells in the same category as of a brother-brother, brother-sister, mother-son and others. She was shouting and saying that she wants a CBI inquiry but now the CBI has entered and she is nowhere. Why she is hiding? She knows so many things, there is no doubt about it."

"Her career is over. Now if she is thinking that her career will be saved if she does not take the name of a few people, the audience will not accept it. I would also like to say that we were considering Rhea for our next film but I don't think my producer and me are a fool. Her game is finished. Nobody is going to protect her. If she really loved Sushant, she should come out and speak," he added.

'Sushant cannot commit suicide'

The director known for his films like 'Yeh Hai India' and 'Chicken Biryani' said, "As far as I know Sushant, he is not a person who can commit suicide and there is a well known saying for actors/strugglers who come to Mumbai with their dreams that 'Ek actor ko uske struggle todti hai'. This guy overcame his struggle and became a star. The person who did not break during his struggling days, how can he be broken after that? This is a weird fact which is not acceptable that he can commit suicide."

Lom Harsh said that he once met Sushant to discuss a project. Speaking about his attitude, he said, "Sushant was very cool and down to earth person. I am an outsider in the industry. Whatever I have achieved is with the help of my own struggles. When I was sitting with him, I felt like he was a self-made person. From TV to movies is a miraculous journey. He was the person who knew what does being an outsider mean in this industry and what is a struggle. I always received a warm welcome from him."

'CBI will bring out the truth'

Speaking about the investigation in the case, "The onus is on the CBI now. They will only inform us about the people involved in this. One thing is clearly visible that a lot of facts are twisted and being shown. Every day a new video is emerging. Is it a coincidence that when a person commits suicide, the CCTVs of the compounds are not working?"

Finally, he thanked the Republic Media Network for constantly standing up for the truth and unearthing several facts which were missed in the investigation by the Mumbai Police. "I would also like to add that I do not like media a lot but Republic is the only channel I have become a fan of because it is standing up for the truth and is not letting this matter drop. I would like to request the people of our country to support the case. Let the truth come out," Lom Harsh said.

