Sushant's Family, Kangana & Media: Massive Attempt To Block Justice Campaign For Actor

Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has become a massive movement across the world with the efforts of not just SSRians, his fans, but numerous celebrities and media also raising their voice for it. However, amidst a PR campaign for prime accused Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik’s alleged link to a drug cartel, there has been an all-round attack at all these ‘warriors for SSR’. Be it an attempt at gagging the media, slandering Sushant's family, seemingly issuing veiled threats to Kangana Ranaut and the emergence of ‘support’ for Rhea, there seems to be a concerted effort to change the narrative, and derail from the pursuit of the truth.

Attack on ‘warriors’ of ‘Justice for Sushant’

PR campaigns take over Hollywood & Bollywood?

Amid countries around the world paying tribute to Sushant with billboards, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti hit out at the ‘paid PR’ after it was informed that Hollywood billboard company will pull down the billboard for Sushant. Meanwhile, numerous celebrities from the film industry, like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar, among others have also come out in support of Rhea by alleging ‘vilification’ of the prime accused by the ‘media trial’ while maintaining complete silence on the concerted attack on Sushant's family.

Petitions seeking stay on Sushant coverage

In the democratic republic of India where free press is inherent in the fundamental right to free speech in the Constitution, there are now constant attempts to gag the media. A petition was filed by three 'activists' from Mumbai urging the HC to direct all media channels - both print and electronic - to call off the 'Parallel Investigation' in all aspects. The petitioners have also called for a 'Lakshman Rekha' to be drawn by the media to avoid prejudicing the independent investigation by the CBI.

Another petition was filed by eight retired IPS officers, who have served Mumbai police on various senior positions in the Bombay High Court seeking directions to stop “unfair, malicious and false media campaign” against Mumbai police in the matter. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday that he supports the PIL.

“Maharashtra Police and Mumbai police are well-known across the country for their excellent work. Maharashtra Police is as good as the Scotland yard (metropolitan police). Yet, the Mumbai Police has been targeted in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. I welcome the decision of retired IPS officers, who have filed a PIL in the Bombay High court on the matter,” Anil Deshmukh told reporters outside NCP office.

The media has played a crucial role in putting the focus on the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Republic TV has been at the forefront of the movement seeking justice for Sushant, right from unveiling several sensational details in the form of interviews, sting operations and exclusive reports. Republic’s #CBIForSSR movement had received support, with over 27 lakh tweets from over 13 countries and many had also signed Republic TV’s petition before the CBI finally took over the case. However, there has been a constant effort to stall this movement of seeking justice.

Kangana Ranaut Claims Threats Issued

Kangana has made several sensational statements in the probe of the case, right from accusing filmmakers like Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, among others of ‘sabotaging’ Sushant’s career and even going on to call it ‘murder.’ She also slammed the investigation of Mumbai Police in shielding these bigwigs. In the latest, as she highlighted shocking details of the alleged Bollywood-drugs mafia, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut targeted her. The Shiv Sena leader issued an ‘open threat’ to her, asking her not to return to Mumbai amid her statement that she felt ‘scared’ about the Mumbai Police. Kangana alleging that the Mumbai Police Commissioner liked a ‘derogatory’’ tweet about her has also created uproar. This is after intense criticism of the Mumbai Police in the investigation of the case for not filing an FIR.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

The CBI is currently investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. They have questioned Rhea and her brother Showik, her parents, and Sushant’s associates multiple times. The Enforcement Directorate also questioned them as they probed the financial angle linked to the FIR, with Sushant’s father alleging that Rs 15 crore was missing from his account. The latest development in the case has been the emergence of the narcotics angle, with ED submitting proof to the CBI and leak of Rhea’s chats with Jaya Saha, about allegedly drugging Sushant, and hotelier Gaurav Arya going viral. The Narcotics Control Bureau has already seized banned narcotics, and made arrests, with one of the peddlers admitting links with Showik.

