Sushant's Hollywood Billboard To Come Down; Sister Slams 'paid PR Reaching Everywhere'

Hitting out at 'paid PR' campaigns favouring Rhea Chakraborty in the slander campaign against her brother Sushant, Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday claimed that a Hollywood Billboard company will not keep the billboard demanding justice for Sushant any longer as a result.

'Paid PR has reached everywhere'

Taking to Twitter, she said that it seems "the paid PR has it reached everywhere." Shweta said that a Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer but the wordings on the billboard only demanded "fair trial and justice!"

The late actor's Sister attached an email along with her tweet which reads, "The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is "associated" with Sushant. *** Media is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given for the days remaining. Thank you."

This comes a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference on the ongoing probe into the actor's death and issued an important statement against the slander campaign run by fake news media. Countering the misinformation campaign run by some channels, Vikas Singh warned that action will be taken against those spreading canards against the family.

Vikas Singh also revealed that the Mumbai Police wrote statements (June 16 statement) in Marathi and the family was forced to sign the Police statement. "Today morning the three sisters of Sushant met me on behalf of their father. They are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign that has been started against the family, who is the victim who has lost their son. The campaign relates to Sushant's mental health," Vikas Singh said.

Forensic sources rubbish reports

Meanwhile, forensic sources involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe have refuted claims from certain quarters that the murder angle in the actor's death has been ruled out and that only the suicide angle was now being probed. The sources confirmed to Republic TV that the murder angle had not been dismissed and that reports suggesting this may be 'planted'.

AIIMS probing all angles

Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

