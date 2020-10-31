Sushant's fan from Poland says, 'don't celebrate Halloween, watch SSR's films today'

‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ movement has spread across the world, and support had been shown in various ways, be it SSR’s photos on billboards or rallies. One person who has got influenced by this relentless campaign has been a young boy from Poland. As the world celebrated Halloween on Saturday, this SSR fan has urged other ‘warriors’ of the movement not to celebrate it, but rather watch films of the late actor.

Polish kid’s tribute to Sushant

Taking to Twitter, Zbigniew aka Bujji posted a video where he is heard saying, “I want everyone to remember Sushant Singh Rajput, who is in heaven among us. I also believe Sushant is an angel shining like a very bright star. I am doing this on behalf of his family, friends and all those who love him."

"Sushant Singh Rajput, wherever you are, I am sure you are watching us. And I, on behalf of everyone, say, ‘hum tumko bahut pyaar karte hai’ (we all love you a lot),’" he continued.

He then crooned the song Kaun Tujhe from one of Sushant’s blockbuster MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and termed it as a song that will ‘Keep you in our #hearts forever.’

The kid has been sharing posting similar posts. When the Navratri festival had recently started, he had announced that he was turning vegan for nine days for SSR. He even shared mantras and shloaks to seek the truth of Sushant’s case.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, at his residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police called it a ‘suicide’ which was strongly contested by his fans, who demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. SSR’s family then filed a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty and others accusing her of distancing Sushant from his family, cheating, administering him an overdose of medicines, among other accusations.

The Supreme Court then ordered a CBI probe on the recommendation of the Bihar Police, who alleged ‘non-co-operation’ by Mumbai Police.

The CBI has been leading the investigation for over two months now, without giving any major update till now. The Enforcement Directorate also investigated the financial dealings related to the case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau also joined the investigation, after evidence of Rhea’s alleged involvement in a drug cartel emerged. Rhea was arrested after her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff were held. She has now received bail while Showik is still in jail.

