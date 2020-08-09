Disha Salian death: DCP clarifies on post-mortem report, gives last call & statement info

The Mumbai Police claimed that reports of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s body being found in a naked condition were ‘false’, after her post-mortem report had been accessed. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11, Vishal Thakur, stated that the celebrity manager’s parents were present at the spot, after the police performed a ‘panchnama’ of her body. The officer also stated that the last call Disha made was to her friend Ankita, whose statement was recorded, apart from over 20 persons’ statements being recorded.

READ: Disha Salian's Death: Post-mortem Report Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-manager Accessed

Disha’s post-mortem report

Republic TV had accessed the post-mortem report, signed by medical officer Dr Jadhav at a centre in Mumbai’s Borivali on June 11. The detail for the column ‘Condition of the clothes- whether wet with water, stained with blood, or soiled with water or faecal matter’ was filled that the body was recovered without clothes.

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off of a fourteenth floor highrise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8.

A video of the late manager, partying with her friends on the same night, as claimed by officials, too has surfaced on social media. She was seen enjoying the dance of her friends on a Hrithik Roshan song. Her fiance Rohan Rai too is a part of the video, and the location was the flat Rohan lived in, the place they were reportedly planning to move in after their marriage.

READ: Sushant's Ex-manager Disha Salian's Undated Video Of Partying With Friends Surfaces

It is being said that she had locked herself up in a room, before taking the alleged step.

READ: Sena Now Wants Sushant-Ankita Lokhande's Breakup Probed; Says 'she Left, Rhea Remained'

Sushant was worried when he heard the news of Disha’s death, and told his sister ‘they won’t leave me’, as claimed by his friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV.

Activist Prashant Kumar, an activist who runs a campaign 'Insaaf SSR', seeking justice for Sushant, also told on Republic TV, "Someone misbehaved with Disha and she informed Sushant about it. Sushant told her to leave the party and said he will look into it and take action. After a while, Sandeep (Ssingh) calls Sushant and tells him Disha has committed suicide. "Sushant was shocked when he heard this and could not believe it. I was also informed that the next day Rhea and Sushant fought. She was not ready to listen to Sushant. After this fight, they both separated. Everyone knows what happened after that."

Disha’s case file being allegedly deleted by the Malwani Police, an advocate moving the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe, and BJP MLA Ameet Satam seeking answers about the investigation, had made headlines.

READ: ON TAPE: Sushant's Aide Questions Sandip Ssingh's Role In Death, Draws Link To Disha

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.