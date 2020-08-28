Rhea Chakraborty Shed Crocodile Tears For Sushant: Ashoke Pandit Decrees Interviews Futile

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Friday dismissed Rhea Chakraborty's interview with friendly-media, passing it off as a 'drama that had no effect.' "After completely using Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty yesterday shed lots of crocodile tears! Due to being a bad actress, this drama also had no effect!" said filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Prime accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by three investigative agencies, Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday was given a platform by a news channel where she vilified Sushant and his family on numerous fronts. This, a day after her WhatsApp chats with drug peddlers proved that she was not only allegedly dealing in narcotics but was also administering them to Sushant without his knowledge.

CBI summons Rhea, NCB next

Meanwhile, furthering its probe in the case, a five-member NCB team landed in Mumbai on Thursday. The NCB is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty based on the several WhatsApp chats that have surfaced between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya'. The CBI has summoned her on Friday morning.

The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'. Her brother Showik had also been prominent in the chats that had been accessed.

Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people, that are under the ED and CBI's scanner as well. The NCB is said to be on the lookout for an approver in the case, as per sources.

The CBI also commenced its investigation in Mumbai last week probing various angles in the death case. They are also likely to summon Rhea soon. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case after the late actor's family alleged that the actress had misused his funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore.

