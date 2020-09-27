Sushant's Niece Shares His Wish For Her Birthday From 2019; Sister Posts Childhood Pic

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh took to her Instagram handle to share the late actor's birthday wish for her from 2019. Sharing a screenshot of the message from 'Gulshan Mama', as she called him, the message read: 'Happy birthday my baby, I'm so sorry, stuck in a place with no reception, trying to call you. You are a Rockstar already and it will get only bigger from here.'

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of her brother and spoke about Sushant's 'twinkling eyes' that 'reflect the internal purity'. Ankita Lokhande dropped a black heart emoji in the comments section.

Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death in June this year is currently being investigated by three premier agencies in the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB along with 18 others during their probe into the massive drug nexus which has also exposed many Bollywood A-listers in the process.

CBI's probe in actor's death

Sushant had been found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant’s family on July 25 had filed a First Information Report at Patna police station. His father KK Singh has accused SSR’s live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, not just of abetment to suicide but also embezzlement, among other charges.

The CBI took up the case as per the Supreme Court order on August 19, after the Enforcement Directorate had already commenced the investigation into the embezzlement charges. Later, the family stated that they were suspecting murder and not suicide like mentioned in the FIR. The CBI also confirmed that they were probing both murder and homicide angles in the case.

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. It is also set to meet AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week". This AIIMS-CBI meeting is yet to happen, as revealed by Vikas Singh.

