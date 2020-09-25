Sushant Singh Rajput's family shares his letter for mom, he wrote, 'we both were wrong'

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely close to his mother, and missed her immensely after her death. Incidentally, his last post on Instagram had been about his mother, a beautifully written verse. Before that, the late star even wrote a handwritten note for her once, talking about the promises they made to each other, and eventually not fulfilling them.

Sushant’s family shares his poem for his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family account on Twitter shared his hand-written note for his mother, dated October 27, 2016, in which he wrote:

“As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow. Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful. It’s forever… Do you remember? You promised you would be With me forever, And I promised you that I would keep smiling, no ma(tter) what . It seems we both were wrong mother…’

Sushant’s mother had passed away when he was 17 years old. Even SSR’s nephew had penned an emotional story of how he lived 17 years with his mother and 17 years alone. The story narrated how SSR was a gift to his mother for wishing for a son after four daughters.

Previously, SSR’s letter for his sister had also gone viral. He had written a note about his sister Priyanka, the sister he had been closest to, calling her ‘Sona Chidiya’, the 'keeper of my mother's light', ‘ravishing sister’ and more.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Three investigating agencies are currently probing the case. While the CBI is leading the major probe, the ED is looking into the financial details of the FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others, and the NCB kicked off probe into Rhea’s alleged links with a drug cartel, and arrested the actor.

