Sushant's partner on AI-based ventures fumes at 'depression' theory in hard-hitting note

There have been a countless number of people who came forward and stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was not someone who would be depressed or commit suicide. Be it his former co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande or many of his employees, most of the people close to him considered the late actor one of the most positive personalities. In the latest, SSR’s creative partner, who was planning to develop Artificial Intelligence-based platforms with him, has also dismissed the suicide angle being linked to death.

Sushant’s creative partner Arian Romal busts ‘depression theory’

Arian Romal, who is a singer-entrepreneur from Denmark, and Sushant were planning to launch AI-based apps to help the poor in the country. After opening up about it in a recent interview, a Twitter user asked him about Sushant's codes and if any hard drives with all the information had been 'stolen'.

Responding to the tweet, Arian wrote a strong note, calling Sushant ‘one of the most intelligent guys’ in the film industry. He added that he did not have any doubts about the fact that SSR was not ‘bipolar or a drug addict'. Arian urged all to stop giving the late actor any ‘names’ and ‘let him rest in peace'.

He also wrote that they used to have conversations about quantum physics, AI, backend development, and people who could not understand these terms might have mistaken him as ‘depressed'. He concluded by stating that anyone who thought Sushant was depressed, did not have the ‘IQ to understand his mind'.

A day after SSR’s death too, Arian had expressed his displeasure about people making it a mental health issue.

It is so sad that some people are trying so hard to make the tragic situation that happened with @itsSSR as an mental health issue. He was one of the strongest talents who made it even by being an outsider and without any godfather. You guys better show him some respect #nepotism — Arian Romal (@ArianRomal) June 15, 2020

SSR case

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the FIR registered by his family, is currently in jail over her involvement in a drug cartel. Her lawyer Satish Manishende has been one of those to make the reference over Sushant's alleged drug consumption, apart from his battle with mental health issues, among others.

However, Sushant's family has vehemently denied that he suffered from depression. They have accused Rhea of giving him medication, siphoning off his funds, and distancing him from the family, in the FIR. The CBI is currently investigating the abetment to suicide angle, as well homicide, amid numerous inconsistencies raised by many people.

