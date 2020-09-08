Rhea's Lawyer Alleges 'forging Of Prescription' By Sushant's Sister, Justifies FIR Lodged

Based on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint, a case has been registered against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi hospital and others under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

'Drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances'

Citing the reason for registering a complaint, Rhea's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement stating the "fact that illegal and fabricated prescription and administering scheduled drugs without following the law has come to light now." He added that the bogus prescription was received within the jurisdiction of Bandra Police Station and hence the FIR.

"CBI will investigate if the Doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. There’s no negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigations. The Bandra FIR has been transferred to CBI as per the order of the Supreme Court," Maneshinde said.

Sushant's sister, doctor booked under NDPS act

Rhea headed to the Bandra police station after day two of the interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In her complaint, she sought that Sushant’s sister Priyanka and Dr Tarun Kumar from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi be booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery, the Narcotics Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reveals reason to file complaint against Sushant's sister

"Rajput was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was undergoing treatment for various other mental health issues. However, Rajput was not disciplined in following the treatment and would often abruptly stop his medications,” Rhea alleged in her complaint.

READ | Sushant's ex-psychiatrist busts Rhea Chakraborty's 'bipolar' claims; says he had anxiety

She continued, "On June 8, 2020, Rajput showed me the messages he and his sister Priyanka had exchanged in which Priyanka sent him a list of medicines to take. I explained to Rajput that he has already been prescribed medicines by doctors who are treating him," Chakraborty said in her complaint.

READ | Sushant's sister calls Rhea Chakraborty's FIR 'fake'; says, "nothing’s gonna break us"

"Prima facie, the prescription appeared to be fabricated. The medicines prescribed by the doctor are prohibited from being prescribed electronically without consultation with the patient," Chakraborty said in the complaint. "Rajput died just a few days after he obtained the prescription, wherein he was unlawfully prescribed psychotropic substances at the behest of his sister Priyanka and the doctor Tarun Kumar," she also stated.

READ | CBI to probe Rhea Chakraborty's complaint on Sushant's sister: Mumbai Police

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.