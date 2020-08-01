Sushant's Sister Posts Cryptic Tweet As Bihar Police Digs Deep In Late Actor's Death Case

In a midnight tweet on Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a quote in what seemed to be her support to the Bihar Police currently investigating the case of his brother's death. The quote also hinted that the truth about the late actor's death will eventually be known. She used the hashtags - #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #BiharPolice in her caption.

“Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission” #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #BiharPolice — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) July 31, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Kirti took to her Instagram handle and shared late actor's to-do-list, stating that he was 'planning ahead'. a list by the actor on a whiteboard where he mentions things to do 'from June 29th' daily. Kriti has been among those at the forefront of the fight for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and has exuded confidence that truth will be out soon. Earlier, she shared a picture of the State Emblem of India on social media, tagged Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and wrote, “#satyemevjayate #indiaforsushant”.

Bihar govt's investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Soon after a team of 4 members of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai and has so far recorded statements of people close to Sushant. They are also investigating the financial transaction of Sushant and his social media messages. Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Moreover, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Ankita Lokhande had broken her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on the completion of one month of his death, by lighting a lamp for him. However, the actress, despite her social media posts, continued her silence on her thoughts related to the death, something she spoke about for the first time on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know. Right from stating that he could not be depressed, to asserting that people should remember him as a hero, the Pavitra Rishta star made several strong statements.

