Sushant's Sister 'proud' Of Ankita As She Opens Up On 'Sushant Paying Her EMIs' Claim

Amid the mysteries surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, numerous theories, speculation and false information are also doing the rounds. Amid Enforcement Directorate probing the financial dealings of Rhea Chakraborty, Ankit Lokkhande too was also dragged into a controversy with reports claiming that Sushant was paying EMIs for her flat. However, the actress shot down the speculation and shared the property document. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister hailed the actor.

Ankita slams speculation; Sushant's sister applauds

Ankita took to Instagram and posted photos of the registration document of her flat in Mumbai's Malad, showing that it was in her name. She also shared her bank statements photos from January 2019 to March 2020 in which two EMIs, of Rs 23,775 and Rs 74,296 are deducted around 9th-11th of every month. The Manikarnika star wrote that it as ‘as transparent’ as she could be, and added that there was nothing more she had to say. Late Actor Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti hailed Ankita and said that she is proud of her. Earlier on August 14, Ankita and Kirti had appealed to people to observe Global prayers for justice in Sushant's case.

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Sushant's family's reply to SC

In their response to the top court, Sushant's family highlighted the jurisdiction of Bihar Police in the matter and pointed out that Mumbai Police have not been investigating the case seriously while also attempting to delay the case. Furthermore, the respondent - Sushant's father has also highlighted that Rhea Chakraborty had herself asked for a CBI inquiry and had reiterated that she had no objection if the transfer of the investigation was done by the Supreme Court.

