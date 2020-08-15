CBI Examining Sushant's Bank Documents; will Take Up Criminal Angle In Due Course

Top CBI sources have told Republic Media Network that the investigating agency is currently examining the bank documents of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sources said that the CBI, which is probing the death case of the late actor received the bank statements on Friday evening and it has also recorded the statement of a few bank officials. They further said that four bank account statements of the late actor are being examined by the CBI.

CBI probing financial angle first

The sources said that CBI has begun its investigation focusing on the financial angle first and the criminal angle will be examined in the coming weeks. The agency has also collected the necessary evidence from the family members, sources said adding that apart from them, statements of few other witnesses have been recorded. On Friday, CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence. The family is said to have spent 4 hours with Sushant's family, according to sources.

On Thursday, the CBI in its submission filed in the apex court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) should be allowed by the Supreme Court to continue the investigation in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

#CBIForSSR movement

Led by Republic Media Network, the #CBIForSSR movement has received humongous support with over two million tweets, and even celebrities have joined in big numbers. More and more names are voicing their support for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death which is being opposed by the Maharashtra government.

Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami, Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman, Sahil Vaid, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabiya Khan and many other stars of Bollywood have sought #CBIForSSR.

Republic TV brought out numerous exclusive details before and after the death of Sushant. Sensational revelations of Sushant’s expenses for Rhea, statements of Sushant’s bodyguard, family lawyer, flatmates, friends, and interview of Ankita Lokhande that unearthed sensational information.

