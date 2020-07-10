Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says 'dream On' To Late Actor In A Heartfelt Video Eulogy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has left the entire nation grieving. A lot of his fans all over the world are still sharing their eulogies, old pictures and throwback videos of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also had her own way to remember her brother on social media. Shweta Singh Kirti recently took to her Instagram and shared an emotional video of the late actor. Take a look at the heartfelt video here.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares a beautiful eulogy for the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a beautiful IGTV video on her Instagram account which comprises short snippets of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life. In the video, Sushant is seen writing letters, working out, reading books, playing table tennis, prepping for his role as a cricketer for MS Dhoni among other things. Throughout the video, Sushant Singh Rajput has a constant smile on his face. The video becomes very emotional to watch as it is backed with a song named Vienna from Billy Joel.

The video is going viral all over social media as it is bound to make him miss more. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti captioned the post as, “Such a cutie pie ❤️ My best baby in the world...with eyes filled with dreams ❤️”. A lot of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans took to the comments section to show their love and affection for the late actor.

Shweta Singh Kirti’s previous post for brother Sushant Singh Rajput

Before sharing this video, Shweta Singh Kriti had also shared a handwritten note by the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput had given her this note a while ago. The handwritten message was addressed to Shweta Singh Kirti by Sushant. See the post here.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra house. He was reportedly under depression for a few months. His body was found by his house help. No suicide note has been recovered by the police from his house. The police have questioned several people from the film industry regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. He was last seen in the film Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on July 24, 2020, on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

