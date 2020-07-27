Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Their Parents Kept 'mannat' For 2 Yrs For Sushant To Be Born

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to cherish some beautiful memories with her bhai. She shared two long posts with pictures of Sushant’s WhatsApp chat with her and a family picture of her wedding. She also penned some emotional notes stating that she believes if a person’s share one’s grief, it hurts less.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens an emotional note

Shweta Singh’s Instagram post had three pictures, one was a childhood picture of Sushant Singh Rajput while two of them were a WhatsApp chat and a picture from her wedding. The screenshot she shared is of June 10 which was just four days before the actor died.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, she said,“I have always been told by my family members that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma’s first child was a son and she had lost him at the tender age of one and half. I never got to meet my first sibling. But mom and dad were very hopeful for a second son.... they made a sankalp (mannat) and started praying to Maa Bhagwati for straight 2 years."

Shweta Singh Kirti further stated, "They fasted, they meditated, they did puja, hawan and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on a Diwali day... Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi Ji. They continued with their Sadhna, and a year later my little brother was born. Right from the beginning, he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes.”

Shweta Singh Kirti further explained how she and her brother were inseparable. They were often called as Gulshan and Gudia as a single entity. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister further reminisced a good old school memory when Sushant was first started going school with her. She mentioned that they had a lot of fun in school. However, they started going to two different building for their upper classes. Shweta Singh Kirti shared that one day Sushant came to her class and she was shocked to see him. He explained that he felt alone and therefore he was here to be with her sister.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote that she tried to hide Sushant as a protective sister and even convinced her teacher to let her brother be with her. She further explained that after her wedding when she was about to leave, Sushant Singh Rajput cried a lot hugging her as they won’t be physically together.

However, Shweta explained that she never left her brother’s side and always protected him. She used to often ask him to come to visit her in the US so that they good live their childhood memories again.

She ended her note saying, “I only wish I could have protected him from everything...I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more. #BhaikikahaniBehankizabani #Downthememorylane #LuvuBhai”. Take a look at Shweta Singh's Instagram posts.

