'Who Are The Big People In This Drug Mafia?': BJP's Ram Kadam Amid Rhea-Narcotics Angle

BP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday lashed out at the Maharashtra government over the recent revelations of an alleged narcotics angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput questioning whether the state government was trying to bury the matter to safeguard the city's drug mafia.

"The kind of information surfacing under CBI's investigation, it seems like there is an involvement of a big drug mafia as well. The question arises on what the Maharashtra Government's motive was. The way they had been trying to bury the matter, was it actually their attempt to save the drug mafia from surfacing? Some big celebrities from the film industry? Some politician?" questioned Ram Kadam.

"Who are these big people from the industry who are getting drugs, or who are supplying drugs? How does this mafia operate? Does this drug mafia have the blessings of the Maharashtra government? If in this kind of a way drugs are sold and bought openly in Mumbai, what is the state government even doing?" said the BJP leader.

Narcotics Control Bureau holds meeting

A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources informed that the agency has evidence of Rhea Chakraborty dealing in narcotics, senior officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) met on Wednesday in Delhi. Sources said that they will discuss the ED reference to narcotics with respect to the WhatsApp chats of accused Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sources also informed that the NCB will look into the suspected links of Rhea with drug dealers and investigate into any alleged dealings relating to banned substances and narcotics. Moreover, parallel to this, the ED has summoned Jaya Saha, who allegedly exchanged messages with Rhea in late 2019 wherein she advised "Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in".

Rhea's lawyer denies allegations

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Mansinde on Tuesday refuted allegations that have turned up on account of the ED's probe in the Sushant case over Rhea using and dealing in narcotics. "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test any time," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Mansinde, though he's not spoken about her dealing in them. According to sources, the ED has shared details of Rhea Chakraborty's deals associated with the purchasing of narcotic substances with the CBI, shortly after which NCB also decided to step into the matter to investigate the matter.

