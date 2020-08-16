Sushant's Sister Shweta Says 'when You See Injustice Fight Harder' As Case Mystery Deepens

Amid the mysteries surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and call for justice, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on Saturday and said that people need to fight for something they believe in. She said that if injustice is being done, one should fight harder. Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging in his Mumbai home on June 14. However, multiple lapses have surfaced regarding the circumstances of his death and the subsequent probe by Mumbai Police and his family has demanded a CBI probe in the matter, alleging that the late Bollywood actor may even have been murdered.

*When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_*



🙏🏻❤🔱 #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 16, 2020

There are numerous angles in the matter, including a financial angle in which the ED is probing separately, in which it has already questioned a number of people who were proximate to Sushant including Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani.

'Time of death' not mentioned in Sushant's autopsy report: Vikas Singh

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the family lawyer, Vikas Singh claimed that the autopsy report doesn't mention the 'time of death'. Sushant's family lawyer exposed a big loophole in the autopsy report on Saturday while talking to ANI. He said, "The post mortem report that I have seen, doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death."

On the other side, the ED has also found deleted WhatsApp messages and the evidence is sent to the forensic lab, according to the Sources. Top CBI sources revealed details of the Sushant probe to Republic TV and claimed that the deleted WhatsApp messages were spotted after going through the data dump where they found that May, June messages were deleted.

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Questions Rajat Mewati For 10 Hours

CBI probing financial angle first

The sources said that CBI has begun its investigation focusing on the financial angle first and the criminal angle will be examined in the coming weeks. The agency has also collected the necessary evidence from the family members. On Friday, CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence and record their statements. The CBI is currently examining four bank account statements of Sushant Singh.

Sushant's sister 'proud' of Ankita as she opens up on 'Sushant paying her EMIs' claim

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.