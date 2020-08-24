Today’s News: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Updates, 'Khaali Peeli' Teaser Launch & More

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 24, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s case updates, Khaali Peeli teaser launch & more.

Khaali Peeli teaser released:

The Khaali Peeli teaser is set in the Mumbai. While Ishaan Khatter features as a taxi driver who has also been accused of committing a crime, Ananya Panday features as a dancer in the teaser. The two appear to be escaping with jewellery and cash in a kaali-peeli taxi. The film seems to be named after the typical Mumbai taxis popularly referred to as 'kaali-peeli’. The taxi also appears to have a unique number plate i.e. 6969. You can check out the teaser here:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to provide accommodation and jobs to 20,000 Migrant Workers:

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently stated that he would provide accommodation and jobs to 20,000 migrant workers. This news was shared by Sood on his Instagram account. Further, he also said that he was collaborating with Mr. Lalit Thukral to help the migrant workers. You can check out Sonu Sood’s Instagram post here:

CBI visits Cooper hospital to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

According to a recent report by Republic World, the Central Bureau of Investigation visited the Cooper Hospital today. Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem was reportedly conducted here. The CBI was reportedly unsatisfied with the statements that were given by the hospital authorities during CBI’s previous visit to the hospital. The CBI reportedly left Cooper hospital after 50 minutes.

Ranvir Shorey Takes Sly Dig at the Congress crisis:

According to a recent report by Republic World, the Congress president, Sonia Gandhi might step down from her position. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey recently took a dip against the opposition party by sharing a Tweet. You can check out the Tweet here.

Have to say, all through its decline, the #Congress party’s most loyal constituents have been its journalists. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/1gz2B8t83e — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 24, 2020

Celebrities impressed with PM Modi’s peacock video:

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an Instagram video that featured his ‘precious moments’ with a peacock. Several celebrities have taken to social media to appreciate the Prime Minister’s video. Some of these celebrities include Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Gupta and Ashoke Pandit. You can check out the posts here:

Wonderful... makes your Sunday special. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/5UHuRrKD1A — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 23, 2020

A #saint & a strong leader who is leading #India towards becoming one of the most powerful countries of the world. @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/5YwZwXr0JQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 23, 2020

A World Leader living the life of a Sanyasi in today’s times. So proud of you PM @narendramodi🙏 pic.twitter.com/I6bqKgPg7p — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) August 23, 2020

