Sandip Ssingh Turns Off Comments On His Sushant Singh Rajput Posts Amid Lens In Case

Netizens have been expressing their strong opinions to celebrities in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Starting with star kids receiving flak over the nepotism debate, the hatred then spread to Rhea Chakraborty after SSR’s family’s allegations in the FIR. The celebrities have been blocking this trolling by turning off their comments section on social media, and the latest to do is Sandip Ssingh, who also has been under lens and is likely to be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Sandip shared multiple photos with Sushant in separated posts since the Chhichhore star’s death. The producer in his post on June 14, asked ‘why did you do this?’ In another post on the same day, where Ankita Lokhande is also present, he wrote about their ‘brotherhood’, SSR’s promise to act in his film and 'being left alone' now.
Today when I entered your house bhai there was no hug, no masti and laughter.... 10 yrs of brotherhood with you and you left me shocked, broken and speechless...all our memories all those love filled moments we spent as a family will now forever haunt me. You promised me that you will be the first actor in my directorial debut, you said we are both Bihari and hence we have to rule this industry together. You broke all your promises today...You betrayed me my brother...you have left me alone @sushantsinghrajput
Five days later, he dropped more pictures, again with Ankita, and how the trio used to live together, SSR's love for Sandip’s mother‘s mutton curry, while telling Ankita that only she 'could save him.'
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
The next day he dropped the poster of a film titled Vande Bharatam with Sushant’s face on it, promising to the late actor that he will 'direct the film' for the late star.
You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul ❤️
Sandip then shared posts praising Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, and his latest post was thanking the Supreme Court after it ordered a CBI probe into the case.
However, the comments section of all these posts have been turned off now.
Sandip's statements, including those he made on Republic TV, have been termed contradictory and suspicious. While he claimed he was at home when he learnt of SSR's death, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Sandip was with him. Sandip's claims that he was a very close friend of Sushant have come under scrutiny with none of the SSR’s family or friends ever meeting Sandip or hearing about it from Sushant.
His taking charge of the situation at the house and also at the hospital, ordering people around, and insisting on Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, some of it even being captured on camera and as per statements of those related to Sushant, is under lens, and CBI is likely to probe him on these lines.
