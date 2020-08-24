Sandip Ssingh Turns Off Comments On His Sushant Singh Rajput Posts Amid Lens In Case

Netizens have been expressing their strong opinions to celebrities in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Starting with star kids receiving flak over the nepotism debate, the hatred then spread to Rhea Chakraborty after SSR’s family’s allegations in the FIR. The celebrities have been blocking this trolling by turning off their comments section on social media, and the latest to do is Sandip Ssingh, who also has been under lens and is likely to be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

READ: CBI Visits Cooper Hospital, Resort, Bank Amid Showik Questioning: All That Happened Today

Sandip Ssingh turns off comments

Sandip shared multiple photos with Sushant in separated posts since the Chhichhore star’s death. The producer in his post on June 14, asked ‘why did you do this?’ In another post on the same day, where Ankita Lokhande is also present, he wrote about their ‘brotherhood’, SSR’s promise to act in his film and 'being left alone' now.

Five days later, he dropped more pictures, again with Ankita, and how the trio used to live together, SSR's love for Sandip’s mother‘s mutton curry, while telling Ankita that only she 'could save him.'

The next day he dropped the poster of a film titled Vande Bharatam with Sushant’s face on it, promising to the late actor that he will 'direct the film' for the late star.

Sandip then shared posts praising Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, and his latest post was thanking the Supreme Court after it ordered a CBI probe into the case.

Sushant's On-screen Dad Deepak Qazir Asks Why Flat Was Not Sealed, Questions Sandip's Role

However, the comments section of all these posts have been turned off now.

Sandip's statements, including those he made on Republic TV, have been termed contradictory and suspicious. While he claimed he was at home when he learnt of SSR's death, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said Sandip was with him. Sandip's claims that he was a very close friend of Sushant have come under scrutiny with none of the SSR’s family or friends ever meeting Sandip or hearing about it from Sushant.

His taking charge of the situation at the house and also at the hospital, ordering people around, and insisting on Cooper Hospital for post-mortem, some of it even being captured on camera and as per statements of those related to Sushant, is under lens, and CBI is likely to probe him on these lines.

READ: Sandip Ssingh Spoke Of Call From Dubai; Asked Cop To Evict Me, Claims Eyewitness

READ: Sushant Death Case: Eyewitness Cites Mumbai Police's 'inaction'; Calls Out Sandip Ssingh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.