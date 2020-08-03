Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares Oldest Rakhi Memories, Says 'you'll Always Be Our Pride'

Sushant Singh Rajput's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared heartwarming pictures of Rakshabandhan celebrations from their childhood and poured her love in an emotional note for the late actor. Rakshabandhan is the Indian festival that celebrates the brother-sister relationship as sisters tie rakhis (amulets) around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them. Sushant Singh Rajput was the only brother of four sisters and Shweta has expressed all their love through the emotional post for him.

Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! â¤ï¸ @sushantsinghrajput #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/SKWU4MlLd9 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 3, 2020

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Monday, Sushant's eldest sister Nitu Singh, who was like a parent to him, also penned a heartwrenching note for her 'Gulshan'. After their mother passed away in 2002, Sushant's 'Rani Di' became the mother-figure in his life and he always looked up to her. Both Nitu and her husband O. P Singh, who is Commissioner of Police in Faridabad, played the role of parents after Sushant's mother's death, and groomed him.

Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, has been updating her social media handles with memoirs and tributes for her younger brother. She has demanded true justice for her brother Sushant Singh Rajput from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also shared anecdotes from their time growing up.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The formal probe into his mysterious death is currently underway with people from all over the country demanding justice for the late actor. Many possible reasons for the actor's tragic death have been ascertained by many personalities from the film industry including Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and others.

However, an unequivocal demand for a CBI probe has been voiced by the people as investigations by Mumbai Police have been inconclusive even after recording statements of about 42 people in connection with the late actor. Bihar Police has also been conducting their probe in parallel over the last few days and this has led to far more revelations than the Mumbai Police could manage.

