SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Shares Pic To Show Why She Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram pages, were deactivated, four months after the actor's death on Wednesday. Kirti later in the evening took to her Twitter handle to explain that it was a technical glitch.

On Thursday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of her email account that showed several log-in attempts that were made to change her account password. As a result, she had to deactivate accounts keeping security in mind.

"Several log in attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to several rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family #WeStayUnited4SSR," she wrote. Kirti has been at the forefront of #JusticeForSSR campaign since the demise of Rajput on June 14.

Here is why I had to deactivate my social media accounts . Several log in attempts were made to hack my accounts. A lot of people are asking me the reasons and have fallen prey to several rumors. So here is putting end to them. Thanks to my extended family #WeStayUnited4SSR pic.twitter.com/Fh9PP01QZQ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 15, 2020

The family of the late actor, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, accused Chakraborty of abetting Rajput's death, laundering his money and isolating him from his family. The case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved.

During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. ❤️#ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/vf3xiuHqKB — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 15, 2020

Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty is still in the prison.

Amid Sushant probe, CBI visits Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai's home, claims stung guard

In Sushant case, Dr Sudhir Gupta meets Subramanian Swamy, shares 'non-classified findings'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.