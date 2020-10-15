In Sushant Case, Dr Sudhir Gupta Meets Subramanian Swamy, Shares 'non-classified Findings'

In a significant development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy shared that controversial AIIMS Forensic Head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is heading the medical body's investigation into the late actor's death, met him on Thursday. The senior leader revealed that Dr Sudhir Gupta had apprised him of non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case, details of which will be shared by him.

On direction of Ministry of Health, in compliance with the letter of Chairman of the Parliament's Standing Committee, to Secretary of MHFW, Dr. Sudhir Gupta met me today to apprise me of the non-classified forensic findings of the SSR case. These will be shared in the next tweet. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

I am moving through the official process for a more thorough evaluation by the MH&FW’s Medical Board of the post mortem on SSR done by Dr Cooper hospital & based on the seven shortcomings of post-mortem pointed out by AIIMS Board.This is necessary before CBI can conclude. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

Shri RamGopal Yadav, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Health directs the Health Secretary to furnish all details to Dr @Swamy39 on the queries raised by Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 regarding the post-mortem of Sushant Singh Rajput & AIIMS forensic Report pic.twitter.com/iCenhn5Ii7 — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) October 15, 2020

Days after the AIIMS medical panel, constituted on the request of the CBI, began looking into the reports of Sushant's death, Republic Media Network had reported that Dr Sudhir Gupta was of the view that the crime scene had been contaminated or destroyed to a point where it was not fit for the forensic evaluation of any sanctity. WhatsApp chats of Dr Sudhir Gupta had seen him raising numerous questions about Cooper Hospital's lapses while conducting its autopsy.

However, in a massive somersault against his own apprehensions, the AIIMS Forensic Head, months after, began peddling the suicide theory, in 'selective leaks' to certain media houses. Republic had exposed this flip-flop in #SushantAIIMSTape expose and had even revealed how he had told SSR's family lawyer Vikash Singh that Sushant's death was "200%" by strangulation after seeing a photo shared by Vikas Singh.

Last week, Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health posing a list of five questions that he wanted Dr Sudhir Gupta to answer. This was given a nod by Committee Chairman Ramgopal Yadav. Dr Sudhir Gupta has maintained a low profile since his selective leaks, while AIIMS and the CBI have issued statements making no mention of what he had claimed. Sushant's family's lawyer has not ruled out moving court over Dr Gupta's u-turn and has as such sought a fresh panel's constitution in a letter to the CBI Director.

5 questions raised by Dr. Swamy

Whether the AIIMS team did a post mortem of Sushant's case or they were only forming an opinion on the report done by cooper, it has to be made public for proof?

Whether Dr Sudhir Gupta was advised/pressurised by someone to give interviews before the media. He did not go to anybody or did a PC but instead went to friendly media?

Was there any destruction of evidence?

Overall was there any insufficiency from a medical point of view?

Ministry of Health if considers then the matter can be examined by the medical team of the ministry

