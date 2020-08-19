'Just The Beginning': Sushant's Sister Shweta Thanks God & Family As SC Allows CBI Probe

Soon after the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict in the plea by Rhea Chakraborty and gave its nod for a CBI inquiry in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has welcomed the verdict and said it is the 'First step towards the truth'. She also said that the family has full faith in CBI as it takes over the investigation of her late brother Sushant.

'Full faith in CBI'

The late actor's family has been patiently waiting for the verdict in order to get justice for Sushant who was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14. On Tuesday Shweta had also appealed to the top court to pronounce the verdict at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter Shweta wrote "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver".

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

SC gives nod for CBI probe in Sushant's death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced its verdict giving a nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Maharashtra Government's option to challenge the order pronounced by the Supreme Court has been turned down. The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The orders were delivered within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

"In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

CBI team ready for investigation

Sources have informed Republic that the CBI SIT team will leave for Mumbai after the order comes in. Sources further revealed that the CBI team is waiting for the detailed order from the apex court.

Meanwhile on the other side, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the financial angle in Sushant's case, has found inconsistencies in statements of Rhea Chakraborty and others quizzed in the case. Rhea has been questioned twice, and sources said that she may be summoned again. Her brother Showik Chakraborty has been questioned thrice, her business manager Shruti Modi has been summoned twice.

Sushant's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's accounts before his death. She had moved out of their live-in relationship just a week before he died under suspicious circumstances in what was called suicide from the state though numerous inconsistencies have since emerged.

