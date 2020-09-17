Shubho Mahalaya: Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu & Others Extend Wishes To The Fans

The auspicious occasion of Shubho Mahalaya Amavasya falls today, i.e. on September 17, 2020, and the day is celebrated by the Bengali community all over the world. The day marks the end of the Pitru Paksha or Shradh and is celebrated to welcome the arrival of Goddess Durga. The day falls one month before the auspicious festival of Durga Puja. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebrities have also extended their wishes to the fans.

Sushmita Sen announces her Devi Paksha

Sushmita Sen went on to share a video of Maa Durga's picture along with the sound of the Shankha playing in the background which marks her arrival. In the caption, she wrote that Devi Paksha begins for her from today. The Aarya actor further wrote that she prays that this auspicious time brings all that’s good in this world to shine brighter. She further wrote that Maa Durga brings hope, love, courage, rights all the wrongs and heals like no other. Take a look at Sushmita's post.

Bipasha Basu states the importance of Shubho Mahalaya

Bipasha Basu shared a picture of the Goddess Durga while wishing everyone Shubho Mahalaya. She also announced that Maa Durga is coming soon. The actor further wrote just the way Ma Durga vanquished the evil demon Mahishasura, Mahalaya reminds everyone of the power of truth, of courage, and of the universal fact that in the end. She further stated that the day is testimony to the fact that good will always triumph over evil. Take a look at her post.

Actor Mouni Roy was another celeb who wished all her fans on this occasion. She wrote Shubho Mahalaya on her Instagram story while wishing her fans. The actor wrote the same along with glitter emojis. Take a look at the Made In China actor's post.

Actor Anupam Kher also wished everyone on this auspicious occasion, sharing a beautiful picture of Maa Durga. He wrote how he wishes all the Bengalis around the world, on the occasion of Shubho Mahalaya. He also wrote that he prays Maa Durga bestows everyone with peace, love, and prosperity. Take a look at the post shared by the A Wednesday actor.

Image Credits: Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu Instagram

