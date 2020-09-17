Bipasha Basu Wishes Her Fans 'Shubho Mahalaya', Says 'Ma Durga Is Coming'

Actor Bipasha Basu recently took to Instagram to wish her fans a Shubho Mahalya on this auspicious day. The festival announces the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth and also indicates that the festival of Durgo Pujo will arrive soon. Take a look at her post and read more about the Bengali festival in detail in the article below.

Bipasha Basu's 'Shubho Mahalaya' post

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot Goddess Durga's face. Durga's iconic eyes, her nose ring and the red teeka are clearly visible in the post with wishes for the day in Bengali.

Bipasha Basu also added a heartwarming caption with the post. She wished happiness to all her followers on the day. Her caption read - 'Shubho Mahalaya Ma Durga is coming Just the way Ma Durga vanquished the evil demon Mahishasura...

Mahalaya reminds us of the power of truth, of courage and of the universal fact that in the end ... good will always triumph over evil Let’s just have hope and faith Durga Durga #shubhomahalaya' (sic).

Many fans and admirers of the actor liked and commented on the post. Many fans wished the actor back on the occasion and others mentioned 'Jay Maa Durga'. Take a look at the comments fans left on her post:

Mahalaya

Mahalaya is a very important occasion for Bengalis all around the globe as the day signifies the beginning of Durga Puja festivities. Mythology says that the three supreme Gods - Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara - created Goddess Durga to kill the evil Mahishasura who couldn't be defeated by anyone.

On the special day, the Goddess also comes down to Earth with her kids Ganesh, Karthik, Saraswati and Laxmi to meet the people on Earth. That's when the Durga Puja festival hosts the Goddess in many different regions of the world. Mahalaya also marks the end of Pitru Paksha. Pitru Paksha is a 16 day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors.

