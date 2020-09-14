Sushmita Sen Shares Meaningful Insights On Compassion And Kriti Sanon Agrees

Actor Sushmita Sen and a few other actors recently took to Instagram to share a meaningful thought on not catering to the generic norms of the society. Through the thought, the actors have spoken about disagreeing with someone and how the world has started looking at it. Sushmita Sen’s followers have also poured in a few supportive words in the comments section since they found sense in her insights. Actors like Kriti Sanon and Kirti Kulhari also posted the same thought, since they agree with the impactful words and its meaning.

Sushmita Sen on being compassionate

Actor Sushmita Sen recently uploaded a meaningful comment on a current trend that has taken over the people all around the country. The thought speaks about how humans have started believing in two lies owing to the culture that they follow. The first lie is that if one disagrees with somebody, they must hate them instead of coexisting. The second lie is about blindly agreeing with anything and everything that another person does or believes, just because they love them. The thought states that both these lies are senseless and hence must be ridiculed.

In the caption for the post, Sushmita Sen has mentioned that she is not a people pleaser and is actually someone who chooses conscience over it. She has sent out love for her followers while also asking people to live their youth, through the hashtags. Have a look at the post on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, her followers have mentioned how much they agree with her on this matter. They have also mentioned that this a truth that had to be spoken as soon as possible. Have a look at a few uplifting comments here.

Actor Kriti Sanon also shared Sushmita Sen’s post on her Instagram story. The short and insightful paragraph is also about not compromising convictions to be compassionate towards others. Have a look at Kriti Sanon’s story here.

Kirti Kulkarni also posted the same picture on her official Instagram handle. Her followers seem quite pleased with her stand on agreeing and disagreeing with people. She has also added three white hearts in the caption, symbolising compassion and conviction.

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen and Kriti Sanon Instagram

