Sushmita Sen Dances To Ranveer Singh’s 'Aankh Marey' With 'Aarya' Crew In BTS Video

Sushmita Sen recently shared an adorable behind the scenes video from the sets of Aarya. In this video, the actor is seen dancing with the crew of Aarya. It is a post-pack up video where Sushmita Sen is seen shaking leg on Ranveer Singh’s song Aankh Marey. She is seen wearing an all-black outfit with a black t-shirt paired with denim and sneakers.

In this video, Sushmita Sen is dancing with her co-director, director and unit of Aarya as she mentioned in the caption. She wrote, “😄❤️🎵Introducing #cocreator #codirector #aarya @sandeipm 🤗 A fabulous Director, who made the whole unit dance around the whole day...then we made him dance after pack up!!!😄❤️💃🏻 And boy, can he dance!! (The one with the cap) 🤗The sheer energy of the making of #Aarya remains special in so many ways!!😍👍” Take a look at the BTS video.

Sushmita Sen shares a BTS video of Segway practice

In the recent past, Sushmita Sen shared another BTS video from the sets of Aarya. In this video, Sushmita Sen is riding a Segway and seems to enjoy it thoroughly. She is seen telling everybody in the crew to get out of her way as she takes a long turn on her Segway.

In the video, Sushmita Sen is also heard saying that Aarya has learned how to put brakes in Segway. The actor is guided by one of the members of the crew while she rides the Segway. Sushmita Sen is seen sporting an all-black look with black flip-flops.

Sushmita Sen is all set to make a comeback

Aarya is written and directed by Ram Madhvani who previously helmed the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja. As per reports, the series is a remake of a Dutch series titled Penoza and was announced by Hotstar as a part of their slate of Indian content under the Hotstar Specials banner.

Sushmita had also previously shared that she has always been in awe of the love that she has received and is happy that her fans were waiting for her to return to the screen even ten years after her departure. The actor has stated that she is specifically making a comeback for her fans who have loved her unconditionally throughout her period of hiatus.

Till now, no official announcement about the release of Aarya on Hotstar has been made. The series was expected to debut on the online streaming platform back on March 29, 2020. But reports suggest that the series was pushed as post-production was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India. It is now speculated that the series will debut in 19 June 2020.

