Sushmita Sen Starrer 'Aarya' Trailer Lauded By Fans As They Say, 'eagerly Waiting For It'

The makers of Aarya have recently released the trailer of the much-awaited series. The series will mark the return of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen to acting after a gap of five years. The web series Aarya is also directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani also stars Chandrachud Singh in action.

The two-minutes Aarya trailer is all about a normal family. Sushmita Sen’s Aarya leaves everything behind so she can be with the man she loves. There comes a twist in the story when they move in with their children into a new house. And their world suddenly turns upside down. Eventually, Sushmita becomes a formidable woman who embarks upon a quest to protect her family from rivals and goes on to discover dark secrets about her family.

Fans react

Fans were thrilled to watch the mind-bending trailer of Aarya. They went all out to comment on all things nice in the comment section. Seeing the comments seems like fans were in love with two mins trailer and cannot wait for the series to premiere.

Some of the fans went on to praise Sushmita Sen for her comeback in the industry. While the others loved the acting and the suspense built in the trailer. Some of them wrote, “Can't wait, Looks amazing!!” “Wow, Sushmita ma'am u gonna rock once again, can’t wait for this,” “Love the performance in the trailer already, can’t wait for it to air.” Check out some more reactions below.

Talking about the web-series, Sushmita Sen said that she was ready to beg for the role after she read the script. She also added saying that for the first time in her life she did workshops for the film. “It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman,” she says.

Sushmita Sen had announced her comeback on Instagram last year. The actor had shared a post along with a sweet note where she went on to thank all her fans. She said, “I have always been in awe of the love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. She also added, "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you.” Check out the post below.

The web-series Aarya is said to be a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. The series also stars Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, and Viren Vazirani in pivotal roles. The series is all set to premiere on June 19, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the trailer below.

