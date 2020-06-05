Sushmita Sen's Versatility, Multiple Talents & Commercial Choices Evident In Her Net Worth

Sushmita Sen is one of the best-known actors in the Bollywood film industry. Along with this, Sushmita Sen is also well known for winning two pageant titles. She was the winner of Miss India in the year 1994 and wore the crown of Miss Universe in the same year. She became the first Indian woman to win the latter, in a memorable year for India in beauty pageants as Aishwarya Rai also won Miss World. She currently is a successful businesswoman and owns her own production company, Tantra Entertainment, and a jewellery retail store in the UAE. Sushmita Sen is considered to be an inspiration by her fans for breaking stereotypes with her personal and career choices.

Sushmita Sen's net worth

Sushmita Sen's primary income source is from modelling and acting. After winning the double crown in 1994, she had joined the Bollywood film industry and earned a significant name as an actor as well. Her estimated net worth as of 2020 is $1.5 Million dollars. Converted in rupees, Sen's net worth comes up to ₹11.33 Crore, as per reports that make note of these things.

Sushmita Sen's Career:

Sushmita Sen started her journey and her career in the year 1994. She participated in the Femina Miss India contest. She won the title of 'Femina Miss India Universe'. This also paved the way for Sushmita to take part in the Miss Universe contest in the same year.

She then went on to participate in the Miss Universe. In the preliminaries, she ranked third overall, behind Miss Colombia Carolina Gomez and Miss Venezuela Minorka Mercado. However, she stormed the later rounds and became the first Indian to win this title. Sen then started a project named I Am She – Miss Universe India, which ran from 2010 to 2012. It was a national beauty pageant that sent its winner to Miss Universe. Later, Femina got the contract back in 2013.

Sushmita Sen became a part of the Miss Universe pageant in 2016 as one of the judges. It was held in Manila, Philippines. She was one of the six judges in the competition alongside Cynthia Bailey, Mickey Boardman, Francine LaFrak, Miss Universe 2011 Leila Lopes, and Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres.

Her debut movie was in the year 1996, in Dastak. Her appearance in the movie Biwi No. 1 in the year 1999 can be called as her first claim to fame in the industry as she garnered immense appreciation. Other famous movies of the actor include Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?.

Sushmita Sen adopted two baby girls Renee and Alisah in 2000 and 2010 respectively. She is currently dating Rohman Shawl, a fashion model. The actor recently announced that she will be a part of Disney Plus Hotstar series named Aarya.

Aarya Trailer:

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

