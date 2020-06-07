Sushmita Sen Exults As 'Aarya' Trailer Crosses 10M Views In One Day, Expresses Gratitude

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen is over the moon with the thunderous response that the trailer of her upcoming web series Aarya has received. She took to Twitter to express her happiness and gratitude to her fans as the trailer hit 10 million views in one day. Sushmita also shared a sunkissed photo of herself to flaunt her excitement.

Have a look:

I need to sleep but I CAN’T 🙈😄👏👏👏👍❤️💃🏻10 MILLION VIEWS IN ONE DAY!!!! #aaryatrailer 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 You guys know just HOW to show your love!!!🙏😍❤️ Ufffff!!! Sooooo happy!!! On behalf of the entire #AaryaFamily THANK YOU!!!!🤗😇❤️😁💃🏻💋 #duggadugga I love you guys!!!😍😁💋 pic.twitter.com/wajeeSvCSo — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 6, 2020

Read | Sushmita Sen says that she did not respond on sets if people didn’t call her ‘Aarya’

With Disney+ Hotstar's series Aarya, which also features Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen is not only making her digital debut but also a comeback after a sabbatical from acting.

"For me, it was very simple, I had started getting the kind of work that I was just doing for the sake of it to stay in the business of making movies. I think that is a criminal waste of your life, so I chose otherwise and I did better things with my time. Now, I said I can commit to this (comeback)," Sushmita said in a virtual interview with PTI.

Read | Sushmita Sen's versatility, multiple talents & commercial choices evident in her net worth

Aarya, created by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame, is about an upper-class family that owns a pharmaceutical company which is a front for an illegal drug ring. Sushmita plays the title role of Aarya, a wife and a mother to three children, who embarks upon a quest to protect her family after her husband, played by Chandrachur, is mysteriously attacked.

Watch the trailer here:

Read | Sushmita Sen says 'Aarya' represents vulnerability in a world run by men

For the 44-year-old actor, it was worth her while to "wait" as she got the perfect show to make her comeback.

"By God’s grace, I got the most incredible beautiful content, a fantastic platform, Hotstar. For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time, I gave my everything to wait. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now (with 'Aarya')," Sushmita said.

The Hotstar Special series has been directed by Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. The series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg among others.

Read | I put out a word everywhere that I am ready to work: Sushmita Sen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.