Sushmita Sen Rejoices 26th Year Of 'Miss Universe' Win, Shares Heartwarming Video

Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman to win the 'Miss Universe' title in 1994. Today, the actor clocks in the 26th year of her glorious achievement. On her special day, Sushmita Sen shared a heartwarming video, and penned down a note for her fans, stating that their love has always been her greatest strength.

Sushmita Sen took to her social media handles and shared a beautifully compiled video, highlighting her mesmerising journey when she won the Miss Universe title in 1994. As seen in the visual, a young Sushmita Sen can be seen rejoicing to glory, when her name was announced as the winner during the world-wide prestigious event.

Along with the video, Sushmita Sen wrote, "🇮🇳 #26thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #indiasfirst 😍🤗😁💃🏻 Thank you all for making ‘my Universe a better place’...your love has always been my greatest strength!!!❤️🙏😇 I love you guys!!!💋 The full version of this video is on #YouTube LINK IN BIO 😁Have added some of your creative images to include you in my journey!!🤗😍#duggadugga #IAM #gratitude #India #philippines."

In the video, Sushmita Sen narrates, "What I give away tonight is only my crown, but I carry with me for the of my life, beautiful memories and a heart full of love, that I experienced during my reign. I must thank for this moment of glory, my motherland India, and her proud people, my parents and brother, my friends, my teachers, for these are the people who made me who I am today and helped me realize my greatest potential. tonight as I leave, I shall not say goodbye, because every ending has a new beginning. What the world calls the end of a caterpillar, God calls a butterfly. So watch out world, here I come, God bless and peace, Jai Hind!"

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post:

Meanwhile, to mark this day, Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl also shared a collage of throwback pictures of the former with a heartfelt note. As seen in the pictures shared, Sushmita Sen, as gorgeous as ever, can be seen donning the Miss Universe Sachet and the sparkly winning Tiara. Rohman Shawl wrote: “26 years My Jaaan 😍😍💃🏻. How proud you made all of Us & still continue to do so !!❤️❤️❤️❤️. #Mine ❤️. I love you @sushmitasen47 #bestmissuniverseever #amazingwoman #love #India #proudbf #indiasfirst”.

Here's a look at Rohman Shawl's Instagram post:

