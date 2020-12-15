Sushmita Sen's Daughter Has A Fun Game Of 'Concentration' With Rohman Shawl; Watch

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to social media to share an adorable video of her daughter Alisah Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the video shared, the little girl is seen playing a fun game with Rohman where they have to come up with thoughtful answers while the hands continuously move. Through the caption for the post, the actor has spoken about the close bond between the two and how it makes her immensely happy to see them this way. Sushmita Sen’s fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the adorable bond.

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to showcase the fun her family has while being in the comfort of their homes. In the video shared, Sushmita Sen is behind the camera while the two closest links of her life come together and have a gala time in each other’s company. The video takes off as Alisah Sen and Rohman Shawl start playing a fun game where they both have to maintain proper hand movements while speaking, simultaneously. One of the two-player has to say a random word and the other person has to come up with another word that is related to the first word.

Both Alisah Sen and Rohman Shawl are seen dressed in a simple pyjama suit while she decides to play this game together. In the caption for the post, Sushmita Sen has spoken about how she is loving the bond between the two people in front of her. She has stated that it was a happy moment and she wanted to share it with all her loving followers. At the end, she has also stated that she loves the two people that feature in this video. Have a look at the post on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken about the game and the close bond between Alisah and Rohman. A few people have mentioned how cute they are, while others have used a bunch of emoticons to express their admiration. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Sushmita Sen Instagram

