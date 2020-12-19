Sushmita Sen Wishes 'Baba' On His Birthday, Calls Him A 'divine & Auspicious' Gift

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to social media to share a series of adorable pictures of her father. The actor’s father has turned a year older on Saturday, December 19. On this special occasion, Sushmita travelled down memory lane and reminisced the precious moments that she has spent with her ‘baba’.

Sushmita Sen wishes ‘Baba’

In the latest post, while one photo sees the star embracing her father in a hug with a warm smile, another features them enjoying a dinner together. A few other photos appear to be taken at a family vacation, wherein Sushmita’s father can be seen having a gala time with her daughters. While sharing the memories, Sushmita called her father a ‘divine and auspicious gift’ in her life. Moreover, she also wished for him to be better in health. According to the actor, it was an amazing gift to be born as his daughter. Check out the adorable birthday wish here:

Happpyyyyy Birthday Baba!!! May God keep you in the best of health & the happiest of places!! You truly are such a divine & auspicious gift in our lives...to be born YOUR daughter is indeed a blessing...one I thank God for often. To the BEST Father & Grandfather...We love you!!!

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t control themselves from appreciating the unique bond Sushmita shares with her father. The duo gave father-daughter goals to several followers. While some said, ‘dads are always best’, others went on to pour in birthday wishes for her father. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen essaying the lead role in the crime drama series Aarya. Helmed jointly by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Aarya Sareen, whose husband is brutally murdered by a masked man. Aarya takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the truth and bring the culprit to justice. However, while doing so, she finds out that her husband had dark secrets of his own. On IMDB, the series went on to garner 7.9 stars out of 10. After its successful run, the makers announced that Aarya will be returning with season 2.

