From Sushmita Sen To Manoj Bajpayee: Unforgettable Web Debuts Of B-town Actors

Over the years, we have seen several actors give phenomenal performances on the big screen. But now these same stars are making their digital debut and fans are excited to see what these stars have in the house for the fans. Here is a list of such Bollywood celebs who made their fans happy with their fantastic performances with their web debuts.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen made her debut in Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Dastak just after becoming the Miss Universe in 1994. She was last seen in a Bengali film tilted Nirbaak which released in 2015. After that, she made her digital debut with Hotstar's show Aarya. She was seen in the role of a mother who takes care of her family's pharma business after her husband is killed.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee made his digital debut with the hit series The Family Man. In this series, Manoj Bajpayee was seen in the role of Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class man who serves the nation as a world-class spy. Srikant is trying to balance his personal and professional life while working for the National Intelligence Agency to stop terrorists. His performance was loved by fans and they are very eager to watch the second season of the show which is going to release this year.

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi won the hearts of his fans with roles like Circuit from Munna Bhai series and Babban in Ishqiya. He was recently seen in the Voot Select original Asur where he plays the role of a CBI official. His performance was so loved by fans that they are already asking for a sequel to the show.

Dia Mirza

The beautiful actor Dia Mirza has been off the big screen for quite a while now. But she has entered the world of web series and was last seen in an intense role and a great performance in Sonam Nair's Kaafir on ZEE5. Dia was seen in the role of a Kashmiri woman who is trapped between the politics of India and Pakistan. Dia's performance was loved by fans in this series.

Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma made her debut in Bollywood a long time ago and has been seen in several films lived by fans but her recent digital debut has made her fans fall in love with her acting all over again. She was seen in Voot Select's courtroom drama series Illegal as a lawyer who is fighting the complex Indian legal system. Celebs like Hrithik Roshan also praised Neha for her convincing portrayal of the role.

