Sushmita Sen Poses As 'The Godmother', Shares Fan-made Recreations Of 'Aarya' Character

Sushmita Sen is basking in all the rave reviews for her OTT debut performance in Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. Sushmita plays the title role of Aarya, a wife and a mother to three children, who embarks upon a quest to protect her family after her husband, played by Chandrachur Singh, is mysteriously attacked. The Main Hoon Na actor shared interesting fan-made art bringing out the essence of her fierce character by replacing gutsy bold characters in popular Bollywood crime-drama film posters with her and the cast of Aarya.

Sushmita Sen can be seen as "The Godmother" and in other recreations of posters of Gangs of Wasseypur, Agneepath, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Tanhaji and Sooryavanshi. She shared the posters on Instagram and wrote,"😄❤️👏 You guys are AMAZING!!! Had to share some of your creative versions of #Aarya (from Instagram) 😄😍👊#superfun 👊💃🏻❤️ I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!! Thank you for all the love & honest feed back!!! You guys make every journey WORTH IT!!!😍❤️💃🏻 #duggadugga 😇"

Have a look:

With Disney+ Hotstar's series Aarya, which also features Chandrachur Singh and Sikandar Kher, Sushmita Sen is not only making her digital debut but also a comeback after a sabbatical from acting.

"For me, it was very simple, I had started getting the kind of work that I was just doing for the sake of it to stay in the business of making movies. I think that is a criminal waste of your life, so I chose otherwise and I did better things with my time. Now, I said I can commit to this (comeback)," Sushmita said in a virtual interview with PTI.

For the 44-year-old actor, it was worth her while to "wait" as she got the perfect show to make her comeback.

"By God’s grace, I got the most incredible beautiful content, a fantastic platform, Hotstar. For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time, I gave my everything to wait. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now (with 'Aarya')," Sushmita said.

Aarya, created by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame, is about an upper-class family that owns a pharmaceutical company which is a front for an illegal drug ring. The Hotstar Special series has been directed by Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. The series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg among others.

