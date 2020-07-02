Sushmita Sen Reveals 'one Of Her Favourite Scenes' Of 'Aarya', Says 'I Kept Crying'

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared a BTS video of her latest release web-series, Aarya, on Wednesday. The video featured Sushmita Sen along with her co-star and on-screen mother Sohaila Kapur. The duo is seen performing a scene for the series and the rest of the crew around them were adjusting the camera and sound. In a brief caption, Sushmita Sen revealed that the scene they have shot in the BTS of Aarya is her favourite scene from the series as tears kept rolling even when the camera stopped.

Sushmita Sen's favourite scene from Aarya:

Instagramming the video, Sushmita Sen added a caption, which read, 'Tears keep rolling even when the camera stops!![with a hug emoticon]'. She further added, 'One of the important defining moments in #Aarya “Heartbreaking Realisation of Betrayal” One of my favourite scenes performed BRILLIANTLY by #Maa @sohaila.kapur [with an applauding hug and red heart emoticon].'

Sushmita Sen also gave a special mention to the director Ram Madhvani as she wrote, 'Such is the intensity of the filming process by @madhvaniram that even after a “cut” I kept crying..embarrassed further by his appreciative hug!!!.' She concluded her caption and praised the team as she wrote, 'Energy doesn’t lie!!![a red-heart emoticon] #sharing #cherished #memories #bts #Aarya #inthemoment WHAT A TEAM!!! [a punch applaud and hug emoticon] I love you guys!!!!.' The video garnered more than 800k views within a day and is still counting. Scroll down to watch.

Interestingly, Aarya hit Disney+Hotstar on June 19. The series traced the story of Sushmita’s character and how she took charge of matters after her husband’s death and the world of drugs. The much-anticipated series is directed and created by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani, along with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat. There are a dozen characters to keep a tab on including Manish Chaudhari, Maya Sarao, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Vishwajeet Pradhan and many more. Reportedly, Aarya is an adaptation of Dutch thriller Penoza and features Sushmita Sen playing the role of Aarya Sareen.

