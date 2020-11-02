Sushmita Sen 'caught In The Moment' In THIS Picture; Fans Call Her "artistic"

Sushmita Sen has been making the headlines ever since she returned to the world of acting. Sushmita Sen is known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sushmita Sen never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself being “caught in the moment”.

Sushmita Sen's Instagram post

Sushmita Sen is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, Sushmita Sen's photos are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on October 30, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a close-up picture of herself being “caught in the moment”. Sushmita Sen captioned the picture, “Caught in the moment...it’s the only place to catch me!!” ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜„â¤ï¸ #forevermoving yet #foreverpresent Fine balance this!!!ðŸ¤—ðŸ’‹ I love you guys #forever ðŸŒˆðŸ˜”.

Just as Sushmita Sen shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The picture received over 80,000 likes in just a few hours. Fans have spammed the actor’s comment section of the post with comments of appreciation.

On the work front

Sushmita Sen recently made her comeback to the world of acting by playing the lead character in the web-series, Aarya (2020). Aarya cast Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary as lead characters. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime-drama, Penoza.

The plot of the web-series revolves around a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya) and her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when her family is threatened and in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the kind of person that she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one. You can now watch the thrilling family crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar Specials.

