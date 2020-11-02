Sushmita Sen Is Excited For Her Birthday; Feels A Fantastic Year Is Lying Ahead

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to update her fans on how pumped up she is for her birthday which falls on November 19. She revealed through the post that she has started hitting the gym again since COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed. She also had a small uplifting note for people who fall into the ‘Scorpio’ zodiac sign. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments for her well-maintained physique while also expressing how excited they are for her birthday.

Sushmita Sen back in the groove

Actor Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the fitness-related post, the actor can be seen posing in an empty gym, amidst her workout routine. She appears in all-black activewear which allows her to move freely, with more elasticity. Sushmita Sen's fitness update showcases her in a pair of black stretchy pants and a simple and well-fitting tank top. The actor has also added a pair of matching short gloves, in accessories, while her hair has been tied up in a neat bun.

In the caption for the post, Sushmita Sen has spoken about getting her workout routine back on track. She has mentioned that she is back in the groove while also shedding some light on how excited she is for her birthday month. The actor has also put up a small note for people whose zodiac sign is Scorpio. She has mentioned that she feels some positive energy as she believes there is a fantastic year falling ahead. At the end of the note, Sushmita Sen has sent out her love and affection to all her fans who have been constantly supportive. In the hashtags for the post, she has mentioned that she is getting ready for November 2020. Have a look at the post on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram here:

In the comments section of the post, people have spoken highly of Sushmita Sen’s dedication and talent. A bunch of people have mentioned that she never fails to inspire through her uplifting pictures and videos while a few others have written how eagerly they have been waiting for her next film. Have a look at a few comments on Sushmita Sen’s Instagram post here.

